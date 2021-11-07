Coventry City won 3-2 at home to Bristol City in the Championship yesterday afternoon.

Coventry welcomed Nigel Pearson’s side and were looking to bounce back from a midweek defeat, where they lost 2-1 at home to Swansea City.

The Sky Blues started the day in 4th-place, whilst the Robins sat in 19th. However, it was Bristol City who took the surprise lead as Chris Martin converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time after Callum O’Dowda was brought down by Ian Maatsen, who was subsequently sent-off.

Ten-man Coventry responded quickly as Matt Godden converted from the spot in the 51st minute.

Bristol City then managed to take advantage of having the extra man as Andreas Weimann put the Robins back in front in the 68th minute

Callum O’Hare equalised for the home side in the 74th minute.

Then in stoppage time it was Matt Godden’s strike that completed a remarkable comeback.

It was another fine performance from the Sky Blues and another masterclass from their beloved manager – plenty of Coventry City fans were quick to hail Mark Robins after the full-time whistle:

That’s worth six points for team morale. Wow what has Robins created. What a team 💙 — Rob Jones (@RobJonesPUSB) November 6, 2021

Absolute top marks to Robins keeping attacking formation even with 10 men. God love the man 😍#pusb — Kedwondo (@Kedwondo) November 6, 2021

I love football so much. One of the best games I’ll ever go to, and despite being a man down we kept going and thoroughly deserve these three points. Mark Robins, I love you.#PUSB https://t.co/YvEutQi3hJ — Matt Johns (@mattjohns01) November 6, 2021

This team, oh my word!!! Absolutely brilliant, just never give up. Robins, what can I say, the man is a legend 💙#pusb @Coventry_City — Danny (@covkid82) November 6, 2021

Down to 10 men and a goal down on two occasions. Mark Robins continues to work miracles at Coventry City.#PUSB pic.twitter.com/rkmLPKlgys — bet365 (@bet365) November 6, 2021