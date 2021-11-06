Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has had his say on his departure from the club, in an interview with BBC Radio Tees Sport.

Middlesbrough parted company with Warnock after their 1-1 draw with West Brom on Saturday afternoon. The decision comes after Boro fell to 15th in the Championship table.

The Teessiders are winless in three games, yet they remain just four points outside of the top six.

The ultimate goal for Middlesbrough is promotion and Warnock would not have taken up the option of a one-year extension if he did not believe this side could achieve that feat.

It is still within their reach, performances permitting, but the club are looking to go in a different direction.

Speaking after the game Warnock said that despite the club’s official statement, the decision to part company was not mutual and that someone is waiting in the wings to take the reigns.

“I was told this morning that I was leaving the club today,” he revealed.

“They’re going in a different direction, which is their prerogative, [Chairman] Steve [Gibson]’s prerogative. They’ve got someone to come in, I’ve had his name mentioned the last few weeks.”

He went on to have his say on the club’s activity in the transfer window. He said he has not had the support he wished he could have had.

“I’m disappointed in the fact that I felt that, apart from Steve, I haven’t had much support at the club, bringing players in.

“I can see that they want to look further than this season, but I think if I’d have had support behind the scenes I think we could’ve done it [achieved promotion] this season.

Reports state that former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is set to take over from Warnock. He has been out of work since being released from his duties as Blades boss in March earlier this year but is keen to return to management.

Boro now go into the international break without a manager and looking to bounce back and get back to winning ways. They take on Millwall on November 20th in their next fixture.