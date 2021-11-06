Middlesbrough could be set to replace Neil Warnock with former-Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, according to Craig Hope of The Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough and Warnock parted company on Saturday evening following Boro’s 1-1 draw with West Brom at the Hawthorns.

The Boro boss and his assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson waved goodbye to the fans along with the players.

He leaves the club in 15th position in the Championship table going into the international break next week.

The Teessiders are likely to be lining up a replacement and The Daily Mail report that Chris Wilder could be the man to do just that.

Following his departure from Sheffield United in March earlier this year, Wilder has been without a club.

He has expressed his desire to get back into football management and now with the Middlesbrough manager’s role vacant this could present the 54-year-old with the perfect opportunity.

During his managerial career Wilder has guided several clubs to promotion. He won the Northern Counties East Football League Premier Division with Alfreton Town in 2002. Before clinching the League Two title with Northampton Town in 2016.

A chance to manage his boyhood club Sheffield United was not passed up and he took over in 2016. He won the League One title in the 2016/17 campaign, and achieved back-to-back promotions, finishing runner-up in the Championship the following year.

Middlesbrough will not wish to rush into a decision and do have the international break to finalise any details and come to a final agreement on who will take over Warnock.