Middlesbrough parted company with manager Neil Warnock this evening and many supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their opinion.

Middlesbrough have been inconsistent to say the least this season. Across the 17 Championship games so far they have won six, drew four and lost seven. During that time they have scored 19 and conceded 19.

The draw with West Brom on Saturday afternoon marked the end of Warnock’s tenure at the club. He joined in June 2020 and helped Boro retain their Championship status that same season after enduring a relegation battle.

Warnock then guided the club to 10th position in his first full campaign in charge. After his departure tonight he leaves the club in 15th going into the international break.

Fans took to social media to react to the news of the departure.

A lot of supporters reacted positively to the news.

SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUU, FINALLY WE ARE FREE — Ty 🇦🇷 (@_TY_97) November 6, 2021

Love it — Lee (@ThomasLeeForre1) November 6, 2021

PARTY PARTY PARTY EVERYONE ROUND MY HOUSE FOR A PARMO — noah (@njenn2030) November 6, 2021

Some were more considerate, wishing the 72-year-old a happy retirement and thanking him for his services to the club in the past year and a half.

That was quick, all the best though Neil 🙌🏻 — Dan (@danaaron_86) November 6, 2021

Mixed emotions but it was time. Good luck Neil and thanks for the memories — Ronan (@ronanmeehan9) November 6, 2021

All the best Neil 🙏🏻happy retirement — Aaron (@aaronr_03) November 6, 2021

The news comes less than 30 minutes after the final whistle of today’s game. Middlesbrough travelled to West Brom in what looked a tricky game on paper, but both sides shared the points.

Josh Coburn’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Grady Diangana’s equaliser in the second, with the score finishing 1-1 on the day.

Warnock leaves the club along with his two assistant managers Ronnie Jepson and Kevin Blackwell. Boro will be looking to find a manager imminently as we approach the international break.