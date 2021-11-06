Middlesbrough have announced they have parted company with manager Neil Warnock.

Middlesbrough went into the game with West Brom in 14th after back-to-back defeats, and although they couldn’t get back to winning ways they did pick up a valuable point on the road after a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

At the final whistle, Warnock and his backroom staff wandered over to the Middlesbrough away following and waved goodbye. The club announced the departure just half an hour after the game ended.

Warnock took over from Jonathan Woodgate at the end of the 2019/20 campaign. The club were sleepwalking towards relegation and a season in League One but the veteran guided them to safety.

He signed on for another year, with Boro finishing the season in 10th. A one-year extension followed this summer but both he and the club have parted company prematurely, just one game after his record-breaking achievement of most games managed in England.

Warnock leaves the club in 15th. With the upcoming international break, Middlesbrough have two weeks to source a new manager, although there may well be somebody already waiting in the wings.

Along with the Boro boss, his assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club immediately.

Middlesbrough offered their thanks to Warnock, Blackwell and Jepson in their club statement.

Thoughts

Middlesbrough have been incredibly inconsistent so far this season and Warnock has steadied the ship in terms of the way the club was going prior to him taking over.

However, things have begun to feel a little stale and he may well have departed at the end of his contract in the summer anyway. Boro will now look to the future and to bring in a new manager imminently.