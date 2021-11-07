Nottingham Forest entered yesterday’s game against Frankie McAvoy’s Preston North End side on the back of a creditable 1-1 draw against Sheffield United.

Nottingham Forest fans have seen their side improve since ex-Swansea City boss Steve Cooper took over the reins at The City Ground. Saturday’s visitors, Preston, were coming off a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, this inflicting the Cherries’ first loss.

It was a first-half where the visiting Lilywhites had more of the ball (54.9%) than their hosts but Forest had more shooting opportunities (9) than their visitors (2).

It was from this dominance of shots that Forest went ahead, Lewis Grabban (32′) scoring from the spot. It was a 1-0 lead that was short-lived, Jack Colback (41′) putting the home side 2-0 to the good at the break.

The second-half started much the same as the first, Preston hogging the ball more. Despite this, shooting opportunities were hard to come by for both sides. However, it was Forest who stretched their lead to 3-0, Grabban grabbing his second (70′) to effectively put the game to bed,

Here are three Nottingham Forest players who shone brilliantly in big win against Preston North End.

Jack Colback – WhoScored rating 8.19

Veteran midfielder Colback had a solid game in the Nottingham Forest engine room. At the top of his game, there will always be that goal but his game was much more than that.

His distribution was accurate (83%) and he completed 25 of his 30 passes – one of these leading to a teammate chance. Defensively he was very strong: he made three tackles, four clearances and two interceptions.

Lewis Grabban – WhoScored rating 8.02

Grabban is beginning to show that deadliness that has marked him out as dangerous at his previous clubs. His brace in today’s win over Preston takes him to 8 goals for the season.

Other than his two goals – one from the penalty spot – the 33-year-old striker did very little in the game, completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts with one key pass leading to a teammate chance.

Still, it’s goals that win games and Grabban had two of those in the bag against The Lilywhites.

Joe Worrall – WhoScored rating 7.45

24-year-old defender Worall saw a decent amount (4.7%) of the ball in yesterday’s 3-0 victory. He was a Forest player with a passing game that was accurate (73%) and 32 of his passes reached their target.

Defensively, the highly-rated centre-back was solid. He made all four of his tackles, made six clearances and three interceptions to help snuff out any Preston threat.

Data derived from the Nottingham Forest vs Preston North End match profile on the WhoScored website.