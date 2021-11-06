Sheffield United lost 3-1 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers welcomed Sheffield United to Ewood Park this afternoon, with Tony Mowbray’s side looking to bounce back from a 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham in midweek.

Rovers started the day in 12th-place of the Championship table and the Blades in 16th, but it was them who took the lead early on thanks to Rhian Brewster.

But the home side would equalise before half-time through Reda Khadra and soon after the break they’d find themselves in front through Ben Brereton Diaz.

Ian Poveda then added a third to put the game out of sight and for Blades fans, they’re starting to question whether Slavisa Jokanovic is the right man for them.

The Serb has been in charge since the start of this season but he continues to struggle with this side – see what these Sheffield United fans have had to say on Twitter about their manager: