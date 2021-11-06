Sheffield United lost 3-1 away at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers welcomed Sheffield United to Ewood Park this afternoon, with Tony Mowbray’s side looking to bounce back from a 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham in midweek.

Rovers started the day in 12th-place of the Championship table and the Blades in 16th, but it was them who took the lead early on thanks to Rhian Brewster.

But the home side would equalise before half-time through Reda Khadra and soon after the break they’d find themselves in front through Ben Brereton Diaz.

Ian Poveda then added a third to put the game out of sight and for Blades fans, they’re starting to question whether Slavisa Jokanovic is the right man for them.

The Serb has been in charge since the start of this season but he continues to struggle with this side – see what these Sheffield United fans have had to say on Twitter about their manager:

Slav needs to go or our season is done. #sufc #twitterblades — Robert Spooner (@RampagedDeath) November 6, 2021

Fans lauded Jokanovic as the saviour, like Adkins. Sheff U are a working man club, needs a working club manager, built around grit and hard work not style and reputations. Clubs gone. Prince A is to blame. Solely. #sufc #twitterblades — FSBHR (@fesitvalseasons) November 6, 2021

Loosing patience with Slav, he might not have the players, but you can’t keep doing the same as things that haven’t worked in countless games already! #sufc #twitterblades — George (@mopedtuninghelp) November 6, 2021

Is it the manager or is it the players? My *current* opinion is that it’s the players who are just awful. We needed an overhaul in the summer and it didn’t happen. HOWEVER, if it carries on, I’ll turn on Slav. #sufc #twitterblades — Josh Chapman (@_joshchapman98) November 6, 2021

Slav has to go if this continues much longer surely? This would be our 5th defeat in 7. Its genuinely relegation form #sufc #twitterblades — Jordan Paterson (@ImpoliteDoodle) November 6, 2021

We only had plan A with Wilder, but at least he had a plan. We’ve got nothing with Slav. Does anyone know what we are trying to do? #SUFC — Viva Away Days (@JoeRowley98) November 6, 2021