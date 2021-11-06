Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup First Round this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomes League Two strugglers Mansfield Town to the Stadium of Light this afternoon, in the First Round of the FA Cup.

Lee Johnson has been coming under some scrutiny from Black Cats fans of late, and another loss today hasn’t done his case any good.

Albeit in the FA Cup, Sunderland fell victim to a Rhys Oates goal in the first half – a third-straight defeat in all competitions and their fourth in their last five.

Pressure seems to be mounting on Johnson and some Sunderland fans have started to discuss potential replacement, with many going on to mention Chris Wilder’s name this afternoon.

The former Sheffield United boss has been out of work since leaving the Blades earlier this year.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Wilder this afternoon:

Chris Wilder #SAFC — Preston IT Ltd (@Preston_IT_Ltd) November 6, 2021

Chris Wilder will do for me #SAFC — stephen hubber (@55Hubber) November 6, 2021

Available managers list:

(NOT IN ORDER OF PREFERENCE) Chris Wilder

Alex Neil

Sam allardyce

Neil Lennon

Phillip Cocu

Frank De boer

Mark Van bomell Or do we go and get a manager who is currently at a club? #SAFC — Jack Dixon (@jackdixon007) November 6, 2021

Get Chris Wilder on that phone Kyril. Offer him whatever he wants financially. He would get this team playing and make us much harder to beat. — Ewan (@eab1992) November 6, 2021

Chris wilder — Arnott,Rowell and Elliot (@safcftm2015) November 6, 2021