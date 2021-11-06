Sunderland lost 1-0 at home to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup First Round this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomes League Two strugglers Mansfield Town to the Stadium of Light this afternoon, in the First Round of the FA Cup.

Lee Johnson has been coming under some scrutiny from Black Cats fans of late, and another loss today hasn’t done his case any good.

Albeit in the FA Cup, Sunderland fell victim to a Rhys Oates goal in the first half – a third-straight defeat in all competitions and their fourth in their last five.

Pressure seems to be mounting on Johnson and some Sunderland fans have started to discuss potential replacement, with many going on to mention Chris Wilder’s name this afternoon.

The former Sheffield United boss has been out of work since leaving the Blades earlier this year.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Wilder this afternoon: