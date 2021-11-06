Derby County drew 0-0 away at Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County travelled down to The Den this afternoon, to face a Millwall side who started the day in 9th-place of the Championship tale compared to the Rams in last place.

Despite being winless in six going into today, Derby County took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Festy Ebosele, but minutes later they’d conceded an equaliser with former Ram Scott Malone scoring for Millwall.

After a goalless second half which saw Nathan Byrne sent off for the Rams the two teams would share the points, leaving Derby County rooted to the foot of the Championship table and winless in seven league fixtures.

Ebosele scored his first ever professional goal for Derby County this afternoon and the 19-year-old impressed with his performance – his ninth in the Championship this season.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the 19-year-old’s performance this afternoon:

Festy Ebosele is the best football player in the world — cam (@c4mdcfc) November 6, 2021

Festy is our shining light at the mo! 😅 — Adam (@adamdcfc84) November 6, 2021

Love Festy 😍 — Tom Burgess (@tomburgess1984) November 6, 2021

Festy 🔥🔥🔥 #dcfc — North East Corner Ram 🐏 (@fans_county) November 6, 2021

Lawrence x Festy🔥🔥 Great finish- need to hold onto this lead now! #dcfc #dcfcfans — Carolyn (@carolyn005x) November 6, 2021