Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at home to Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest welcomed Preston North End to Deepdale this afternoon, with Forest starting the day in 17th-place of the Championship table after the Lilywhites in 15th.

The home side would take the lead after half-an-hour through a Lewis Grabban penalty and would soon after find a second through Jack Colback – his second goal in three games.

Steve Cooper’s side were dominant throughout the day and added a third through Grabban who takes his Championship tally to eight for the season.

There were plenty of standout performances from the Forest players today, but youngster Brennan Johnson seemed to stand out more so than most.

The Welshman was on hand to provide the assists for Grabban’s second and put in another complete performance – see what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the 20-year-old:

Great game, proper enjoyed it for the first time in ages. Whenever Johnson gets the ball everyone expects something great. Quality little player hope we can keep hold. #nffc — Sam. (@samwalker5) November 6, 2021

Goooaaalll another cracking goal from Grabban and a super assist from Brennan Johnson 👏🔴⚪#NFFC — Mark Ellis (@ethandaniels13) November 6, 2021

Johnson just retired 3 Preston defenders … #NFFC — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) November 6, 2021

I'll tell you what, Brennan Johnson is some bloody player #NFFC — QuiltyCovers Blog (@quiltycoverblog) November 6, 2021

Enjoy brennan johnson now because this lads going all the way to the top 👏 #nffc — Darren Newton (@dazroy81) November 6, 2021

Brennan Johnson is class 🙌 #NFFC — Leigh Loseby (@lloseby) November 6, 2021