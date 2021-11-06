Stoke City’s left-sided star Josh Tymon has said he hopes to enjoy “lots” more great years with the Potters as he closes in on the end of his contract.

Tymon, 22, has been a fixture in Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City starting XI this season.

The former Hull City youngster has started in all 16 of the Potters’ Championship games so far, playing all 90 minutes on all but two occasions. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist, operating as both a left-back and left wing-back.

There is some uncertainty around his future at the moment, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

However, Tymon has now insisted that he is remaining focused on putting in strong enough performances as he looks to warrant a new deal. As quoted by the Stoke Sentinel, the Hull-born ace stated he hopes to enjoy “lots” more “great” years with Stoke City.

On his hopes for the future, Tymon said: “Just to play as many games as possible.

“That’s what any player would say.

“Of course, I want success for the club and you Stoke fans – that would be amazing – but personally, I’ve been given an opportunity and it’s up to me to take it with both hands.

“I feel like I’ve been playing well, and so need to keep that up. We have a strong squad now, and if my standards drop, I’ll lose my spot in the team.

“I take nothing for granted. My contract ends soon and I want to make sure my performances are strong enough to stay in the team and also be offered a new deal… I’ve got lots of years ahead of me, hopefully lots of great ones with Stoke.”

Bidding to earn a new deal

In his efforts to earn a new contract, Tymon will be hoping to maintain his spot in Michael O’Neill’s starting XI as the Potters look to mount a serious push for promotion.

He has done so successfully so far this season, with fellow left-sided options Alfie Doughty and Morgan Fox sitting out.

Given Tymon’s performances, it would be a surprise to see him not land a new contract, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.