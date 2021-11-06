Forest Green Rovers defender Jordan Moore-Taylor has agreed a new contract, it has been confirmed.

Moore-Taylor, 27, has been with Forest Green Rovers since the summer of 2020, joining on a free transfer after a two-year spell with MK Dons.

Since then, the versatile ace has gone on to play 47 times for the club, chipping in with two goals and one assist in the process.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former Exeter City man has agreed a new contract with the League Two side.

As announced on the club’s official website, Moore-Taylor has put pen to paper on a new deal at The New Lawn.

His contract with Forest Green was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but this fresh agreement sees his stay with the club extended until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The deal means Rovers are no longer at risk of losing him for nothing next summer, so manager Rob Edwards will be pleased to have reached a fresh agreement.

What now?

With a fresh deal agreed, Moore-Taylor will be looking to help Forest Green in their bid to win promotion from League Two and up to League One.

As it stands, the club sit at the top of the fourth-tier table, three points clear of second-placed Port Vale and already five points away from dropping into the play-off spots.

After 15 games, Edwards’ side have won nine, drawn four and lost two, so they will be looking to keep up that form as they look to rise up the Football League.