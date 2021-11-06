Derby County’s starting XI has been confirmed ahead of their clash against Millwall, with fans moving to have their say on the selection.

Heading into this afternoon’s clash at The Den, Derby County are in need of three points.

Wayne Rooney’s side sit bottom of the Championship table after a 12-point deduction and are without a win in six Championship games, falling to back-to-back defeats against Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley.

As for their Millwall, their strong run of five wins in seven games leaves them sat in an impressive 9th place after 16 games. Gary Rowett, who faces one of his former sides this afternoon, could see his team rise into the play-off spots with a win at The Den.

Ahead of the tie, Rooney’s Derby County starting XI has been confirmed:

Roos; Byrne, Jagielka, Davies, Buchanan; Shinnie, Bird, Eboselse, Knight, Lawrence (C); Baldock

Upon the lineup’s announcement, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter:

Keep picking Lawrence because he is captain…..that’s the problem, he shouldn’t be captain and he shouldn’t be on the pitch! — Paul Clarke (@DerbyFc1974) November 6, 2021

Great to see shinnie and festy start..I think TL can consider himself very lucky to be starting 🐏🐏 — Ross O'Byrne (@noles1982) November 6, 2021

Decent line up — harjyot bains (@bainsharjyot) November 6, 2021

Festy starts that’s all that matters — George (@dcfcGeorge_) November 6, 2021

The Scottish Pirlo is back 🖤 — Lewis (@Lewisdcfc1) November 6, 2021