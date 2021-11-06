Derby County’s starting XI has been confirmed ahead of their clash against Millwall, with fans moving to have their say on the selection.

Heading into this afternoon’s clash at The Den, Derby County are in need of three points.

Wayne Rooney’s side sit bottom of the Championship table after a 12-point deduction and are without a win in six Championship games, falling to back-to-back defeats against Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley.

As for their Millwall, their strong run of five wins in seven games leaves them sat in an impressive 9th place after 16 games. Gary Rowett, who faces one of his former sides this afternoon, could see his team rise into the play-off spots with a win at The Den.

Ahead of the tie, Rooney’s Derby County starting XI has been confirmed:

Roos; Byrne, Jagielka, Davies, Buchanan; Shinnie, Bird, Eboselse, Knight, Lawrence (C); Baldock

Upon the lineup’s announcement, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter: