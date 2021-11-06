West Brom fans have had their say on Valerien Ismael’s starting XI ahead of today’s clash with Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

West Brom head into this afternoon’s clash with Middlesbrough with the hope of securing back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since September.

After going unbeaten in their opening 10 games, the Baggies have won three and lost three in their last six. Last time out, they secured a 1-0 win over Grant McCann’s struggling Hull City and will be determined to pick up another three points today.

They face Middlesbrough, who sit in 14th spot after 16 games. Following a win of three consecutive wins over Peterborough United, Barnsley and Cardiff City, Warnock’s men have lost their last two games, falling to defeats at the hands of Luton Town and Birmingham City.

Ahead of the tie, Valerien Ismael’s starting XI has been confirmed:

Johnstone (C): Kipre, Clarke, Townsend; Furlong, Molumby, Snodgrass, Reach; Diangana, Robinson, Grant.

Upon the announcement of West Brom’s side, fans moved to deliver their verdict on the selection:

Holy moly this is THE TEAM boys! Class https://t.co/JEtpi05ja6 — 🇧🇷 Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) November 6, 2021

I like it, I like it, I like it, I like it I La la la like it la la la like here we goooooooo DIANGANA GRANT AND ROBBOOOO https://t.co/OEu28Zgmgw — Ben Hadlington (@Benhadlington1) November 6, 2021

Apart from kipre, that is an insane team — Tekz (@Tekzyuh) November 6, 2021

Harsh to drop Gardner-Hickman — Charlie (@Robbo__SZN) November 6, 2021

Interesting. Livermore injured? On one level I don't like seeing Townsend at CB. On the other, I think they'll have lots of space to play in and having Reach's directness and Townsend overlapping from LCB is the way to combat it. Other than keeping TGH in, am well happy with that — Chris Mathews (@mister_em79) November 6, 2021