Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has confirmed his starting XI for this afternoon’s clash against Preston North End, with fans moving to deliver their verdict on the side.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side come into this tie against Preston North End in search of a return to winning ways.

After a strong start to Cooper’s tenure at the City Ground, Forest are three games without a win. Last time out, they played out a 1-1 draw with Sheffield United, in which Lewis Grabban scored an 83rd-minute equaliser.

As for Preston, they have started to turn draws into wins. After a run of six draws in seven games, Frankie McAvoy’s side have won three of their last four Championship games.

They head into today’s tie off the back of an impressive 2-1 win over Bournemouth, becoming the first side to defeat Scott Parker’s table-topping outfit this season.

Ahead of today’s clash, Cooper’s Forest XI has been confirmed:

Samba; Spence, Worrall, McKenna, Lowe; Yates, Colback, Mighten, Johnson, Zinckernagel; Grabban (C).

