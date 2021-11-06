Stoke City fans have delivered their verdict on Michael O’Neill’s starting XI as they prepare to face Luton Town this afternoon.

Heading into the tie, Stoke City will be looking to maintain their spot in the top-six as they look to mount a serious push for promotion.

The Potters travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town, coming into the tie off the back of a 1-0 win over Blackpool on Wednesday night. A victory today could see them rise as high as 4th, but they face a tough test.

Nathan Jones’ Luton side are looking to mount a surprise push for the play-off spots. Last time out, they secured an impressive 3-1 win over Neil Warnock’s Blackpool, helping them rise to an impressive 8th place after 16 games.

Ahead of the clash, Michael O’Neill has confirmed his Stoke City starting XI:

Bursik; Ostigard, Souttar, Batth; Smith, Allen (C), Sawyers, Thompson, Tymon; Brown, Fletcher.

Following the confirmation of the side, here’s what fans had to say on Twitter:

OSTIGARD STARTING, MON HAS OPENED HIS EYES — george (@StokeyyG2) November 6, 2021

THE LINE UP I WANTED AND THE LINE UP WE NEEDED — Sym (@Sym85934560) November 6, 2021

That is fantastic 😍 — Tom454 (@Scfctom17) November 6, 2021

Right change, Ben hasn’t looked great for the last few weeks, come on lads!! — TanglyHQ (@TanglyHQ) November 6, 2021