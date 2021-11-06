QPR boss Mark Warburton has backed striker Charlie Austin to get back amongst the goals as he looks to hit top form once again.

Austin is a firm fan favourite at QPR and will be for some time to come.

The 32-year-old has been in and out of the starting XI somewhat this season, chipping in with three goals in 14 outings so far. Austin is searching for his first Championship goal since August when he netted in a 2-2 draw against Barnsley.

Now, R’s boss Mark Warburton has backed the Hungerford-born striker to find his scoring touch once more.

As quoted by West London Sport, Warburton moved to heap praise on the “tremendous” Austin for the role he plays both on and off the pitch.

The striker also drew praise from Warburton for his display against Cardiff City after coming on off the bench.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Charlie is tremendous around the place and his standing in the squad is well set.

“He is a striker, they have streaks. Lyndon Dykes didn’t score for about 21 games last season, then once he did he couldn’t stop.

“That is the industry strikers are in.

“Charlie was definitely frustrated after the Peterborough, Sunderland and Forest games. But I thought when he came on the other night for Andre early in the second half at Cardiff he was outstanding.”

Competition for a starting spot

Warburton has three solid options battling it out for a spot in his strikeforce at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

As well as Austin, loaned in striker Andre Gray and Scottish hotshot Lyndon Dykes are also options at the top of the pitch. Dykes has been a mainstay in the starting XI, while Austin and Gray have been battling it out to start alongside the in-form forward.

Competition for spots will help bring the best out of all three strikers, so it will be interesting to see who nails down a starting spot in the long run.