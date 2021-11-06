Portsmouth loan man Mahlon Romeo believes teammate Marcus Harness is one of League One’s “most exciting players” amid his strong run of form.

Harness, 25, has been a mainstay in Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth side so far this season.

He sits at the top of the League One side’s goalscoring charts, netting five goals in 15 outings. He has also chipped in with one assist, operating as either an attacking midfielder or out on the right-wing.

Now, Harness has attracted high praise from Portsmouth’s loaned-in defender Mahlon Romeo.

As quoted by The News, Millwall loanee Romeo revealed he believes the Portsmouth winger is one of League One’s “most exciting players” in his recent form.

Here’s what he had to say on the Pompey flyer:

“I feel Marcus is one of the most exciting players in this league and his form of late has just shown that.

“I think if he keeps pushing it on we’ll see even more from him even, although he’s already in great form at the minute.”

Romeo went on to add he believes there is plenty more to come from his and Harness’ partnership as they look to help Pompey rise up the League One table.

Bidding to turn their season around

Pompey started their season perfectly, winning their first three games with conceding a single goal.

However, the Fratton Park outfit have won just twice since, falling to five draws and six defeats. They sit in an underwhelming 14th place after 16 games and will be determined to march up the table sooner rather than later.

Despite the struggle for wins, two draws and one victory in their last three leaves them undefeated in three. Portsmouth will be looking to make it four without defeat with a win against high-flying Wycombe Wanderers in their next League One fixture.

Until then, they face an FA Cup tie against Harrow Borough and Crystal Palace U21s in the EFL Trophy.