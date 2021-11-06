Millwall have confirmed the temporary departure of ‘keeper Ryan Sandford, who has linked up with National League South side Maidstone United.

Sandford, 22, departs Millwall on a short-term deal as he looks to pick up first-team action way from The Den.

Despite the fact the transfer window has closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to offload players to non-league sides given that teams outside the Football League are allowed to do business outside the window.

It gives teams the chance to send young players out on loan to give them senior experience, which is exactly what Millwall have done with Ryan Sandford.

As announced on the club’s official website, the academy ‘keeper has joined Maidstone United on a temporary deal.

Sandford, who has previously spent time on loan with Dorking Wanderers, joins on a 28-day deal and could make his debut as early as Saturday afternoon. The Stones host Slough Town in the National League South.

In the meantime…

While Sandford bids to pick up first-team action away from The Den, Gary Rowett’s side will be looking to make it back-to-back wins against Derby County.

The Lions head into the tie sitting in 9th place and could jump into the play-off spots with a win against Wayne Rooney’s Rams.

As for Derby, their 12-point deduction means they still sit bottom of the Championship. Given the circumstances at Pride Park, the Rams had enjoyed a fairly decent start to the season, but they are now six games without a win and come into the tie off the back of back-to-back losses.