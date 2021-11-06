QPR have confirmed the loan departure of youngster Trent Mahorn, who joins Eastbourne Borough on a temporary deal.

Mahorn, 19, heads out on a temporary basis as he bids to pick up some experience of senior football away from QPR.

Non-league clubs are allowed to sign players outside of the transfer window, giving EFL teams the chance to offload young talents on loan deals in a bid to give them first-team action.

That’s exactly what QPR are hoping to do with Mahorn, who links up with National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough on a short-term deal.

The R’s confirmed on Friday that Mahorn has joined Borough on a month-long deal, giving him the opportunity to test himself at a first-team level as he looks to further his development.

Mahorn, who has been with QPR since 2014, could make his debut as early as Saturday, with Eastbourne facing Chelmsford City.

It will be interesting to see how the defensive talent fares away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

In the meantime…

As for matters with QPR’s senior side, they will be looking to kick on and solidify their spot in the Championship play-offs with another win on Saturday afternoon.

Mark Warburton’s side head into their clash with Blackpool sat in 5th place, while their opponents are in an impressive 10th place after recovering from a shaky start to life in the Championship.

A win could see Rangers rise to 4th, so it will be interesting to see how the tie pans out.