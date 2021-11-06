Derby County have a new front-runner to take over the club, after the Easdale brothers were reported to be ready to table a bid for the club last night.

James and Sandy Easdale – two multi-millionaires who made their fortunes in the construction industry, are the latest names being linked with a takeover at Pride Park.

The Scottish duo have previous with Rangers and also have ties with Mike Ashley, who was briefly linked with a Derby County takeover after his Newcastle United exit last month, and are reportedly ready to table a bid for the crisis club.

Last month, American businessman Chris Kirchner shot to the front of the queue – the man who’s made his fortune in logistics flew over to Derby to watch their home defeat v Blackburn Rovers last month, and remains a likely candidate to take control.

But when could we expect a new owner to be in place at Derby County? Tweeting last night, The Sun’s Alan Nixon gave this insight on a potential timescale of any supposed takeover deal: