Nixon details 3 legalities that need satisfying before a new Derby County owner can be put in place
Derby County have a new front-runner to take over the club, after the Easdale brothers were reported to be ready to table a bid for the club last night.
James and Sandy Easdale – two multi-millionaires who made their fortunes in the construction industry, are the latest names being linked with a takeover at Pride Park.
The Scottish duo have previous with Rangers and also have ties with Mike Ashley, who was briefly linked with a Derby County takeover after his Newcastle United exit last month, and are reportedly ready to table a bid for the crisis club.
Last month, American businessman Chris Kirchner shot to the front of the queue – the man who’s made his fortune in logistics flew over to Derby to watch their home defeat v Blackburn Rovers last month, and remains a likely candidate to take control.
But when could we expect a new owner to be in place at Derby County? Tweeting last night, The Sun’s Alan Nixon gave this insight on a potential timescale of any supposed takeover deal:
Derby County. Timescale. Admins trying to sort EFL points thing, tax man, rival clubs legal bids. Once all that done it will be down to a bid being accepted … when the bidder then knows exactly what they’re walking into.
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 5, 2021