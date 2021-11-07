Derby County entered yesterday’s game on the back of a 2-1 away loss against Barnsley last time out.

Derby County fans would have seen the Rams enter their Pride Park encounters against the Lions still rock bottom of the table. They came into the game on the back of consecutive losses.

It was a first-half at The Den where visitors Derby dominated the ball (60.4%) and also fashioned more shots (8) than did their hosts Millwall (3). Still, all that aside it was still an even 45 minutes in terms of the score.

It was derby who broke the deadlock with winger Festy Ebosele (44′) putting the dominant Rams ahead. It was a lead that was short-lived, Scott Malone (46′) hauling the Lions level.

The second-half was one where the home side Lions looked to up the ante and push for a winning goal. They had more of the ball (33.4%) and fashioned more shooting opportunities (10) than Wayne Rooney’s side.

Despite all this endeavour, Millwall were not able to find the winning goal against a resolute Derby County outfit battling for their Championship survival.

Here are three Derby County players who stood up to be counted for the Rams in a vital draw against a combative Millwall side.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 7.81

27-year-old Lawrence led the line for the Rams in a game that was another one on the ‘must-win line’ for Wayne Rooney’s side. He has been one of Derby’s more consistent players this season.

He proved to be their best today. He provided an assist for Festy Ebosele’s goal but his game was much more than this. His distribution was almost flawless (97%); he completed 38 passes of the 39 he attempted and three of these were key passes leading to chances.

He also made two tackles and completed three dribble attempts as he looked to drive Derby forward.

Phil Jagielka – WhoScored rating 7.08

39-year-old veteran centre-back Jagielka showed his Premier League pedigree in yesterday afternoon’s draw at The Den. He saw a lot of the ball (7.3%), making 69 touches of the ball.

His distribution (81%) was accurate with him going on to make 43 of his 53 passes. He also won three headers as well as two tackles, six clearances and four interceptions in a more than solid defensive display.

Festy Ebosele – WhoScored rating 7.01

19-year-old right-sided attacker Ebosele was a constant thorn in the side of Millwall with an exciting display. His pace caused The Lions problems all game.

It was pace that saw him get into position to make three shots across the game as well as score The Rams’ only goal of the game. Whilst he only made seven completed passes, he weighed in defensively – making four tackles, one clearance and an interception

Data derived from the Derby County vs Millwall match profile on the WhoScored website.