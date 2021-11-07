QPR made the long trip from London to the seaside to take on Blackpool on the back of a narrow 1-0 win against a faltering Cardiff City side.

QPR’s victory was enough to see the Rs sitting in 5th place in the table ahead of kick-off against the Tangerines.

It was an opening 45 minutes at the seaside where Blackpool dominated possession (56.4%) and created more shooting opportunities (6) than QPR (1). However, The Rs only shot at goal was a decisive one.

Chris Willock (26′) received the ball from Ilias Chair, ghosted along the edge of the area and planted a curling shot in the back of the net. It was the only goal of a half where QPR were often chasing shadows.

The second half was a much more even affair of shared possession (Blackpool 49.1% – QPR – 50.9%) and with both sides taking four shots at goal.

It was also a half of football where Blackpool dragged themselves back into the game, Gary Madine (54′) scoring from the spot – his second goal of the season. It was to be the last goal of the game, QPR heading back to London with a share of the points.

Here are three QPR players who shone for Mark Warburton’s side in what was a hard-fought draw at Blackpool.

Chris Willock – WhoScored rating 7.13

Willock’s goal was always going to grab the headlines – there were elements about it that were sublime. However, his game was about much more than this goal, his 3rd of the season.

Before his 73rd-minute substitution, Willock saw a lot (2.9%) of QPR’s ball where he had 35 touches. His distribution was accurate (83%) and he completed 20 of the 24 passes that he attempted.

His workrate and probing asked questions of Blackpool’s defence and kept them on their toes. He also made two tackles as he helped break up the Tangerines’ play.

Ilias Chair – WhoScored rating 7.00

24-year-old attacking midfielder Chair continues to impress and did so against Neil Crutchley’s Blackpool. His assist for Willock’s goal was always going to make him stand out. It was his 2nd of the season to go alongside six goals.

The Belgian youngster was a thorn in the side of the Tangerines all game long. His distribution was highly accurate (84%) with 31 of his passes finding their intended targets. Most impressive about this were his four kepy passes – passes ending in teammate chances.

It was this threat that helped drive QPR forward and played a key part in them being able to secure a share of the points.

Yoann Barbet – WhoScored rating 6.95

From attack to defence, Barbet deserves some of the plaudits for his display against Blackpool. Playing on the left-side of a back three, he helped keep Neil Crutchley’s men at bay.

He won two defensive headers, made one vital tackle and two interceptions. Where he stood out most was with his clearances of dangerous Blackpool ball. In total he made eight clearances, two more than anyone else on the pitch.

Data derived from the Blackpool vs QPR match profile on the WhoScored website.