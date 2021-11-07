Middlesbrough came into yesterday’s away trip at West Brom on the back of a sobering 3-1 reverse against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Middlesbrough’s loss in Bedfordshire saw them enter the encounter at The Hawthorns in a lowly 14th in the table, yet only four points shy of the play-off picture.

It was a first-half display where home side West Brom dominated the possession (70.4%) as they looked to gain the upper hand. However, Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough side created more shooting opportunities 4) than the Baggies (2).

It was from one of these four shooting opportunities that Boro took the lead. That goal was scored by young striker Josh Coburn (38′) to give Warnock’s men a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second-half was a totally different affair. West Brom came out spitting like a Black Country tornado, tearing at Middlesbrough. They dominated play (74.1%) and fashioned seven shots at goal; four of these were on-target shots.

A goal looked like it was coming and, for The Baggies, it did come. It was exciting attacker Grady Diangana (65′) who profited from a Kyle Bartley assist to bring Ismael’s men level.

It was a goal that sparked a flurry of changes from the wily Warnock, but also a goal that wasn’t added to as both sides went home with a share of the spoils.

It also proved to be Neil Warnock’s last game in charge. The irascible boss’ departure was announced after the game.

Here are three Middlesbrough players who stood out in what is a creditable draw against a very good West Brom outfit.

Grant Hall – WhoScored rating 7.37

Hall was one of the Boro players to stand out in what was, at times, a backs-to-the-wall performance from the Teessiders. As the Baggies came forward, he stood strong.

He won five defensive headers as well as making six clearances and two interceptions to help stem West Brom’s attacks. His strength in the centre of Middlesbrough’s back three was a key factor in helping them escape the Black Country with a share of the points.

Johnny Howson – WhoScored rating 7.09

Coming into the professional game as a young, energetic midfielder, Howson now finds himself being turned into a capable centre-back. He certainly showed that against West Brom.

The 33-year-old won all three of the headers that he contested as well as weighing in with two tackles and three clearances. Perhaps the most impressive contribution he made was the game-leading seven interceptions, four more than anyone else on the pitch,

Sol Bamba – WhoScored rating 7.07

36-year-old veteran Bamba continues to roll back the years and turn back the clocks with his performances. Today was another example of one such performance.

He was dominant in the air, winning four headers and also on the ground where he won two tackles, This defensive side of his game was added to with four clearances and two interceptions as West Brom continued to threaten.

Data derived from the West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough match profile on the WhoScored website.