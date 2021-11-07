West Brom entered their home game against Middlesbrough yesterday on the back of a narrow 1-0 win against Hull City.

West Brom’s victory saw them get their third win in their last six games; the other three being losses. The Baggies sat 3rd in the table ahead of kick-off, four points behind a rampant Fulham outfit.

Valerian Ismael’s West Brom dominated the ball (70.4%) in the first-half as they took the game to their visitors from Teesside. Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough fashioned more shooting opportunities (4) than their hosts (2).

It was from one of these that they took the lead. That goal was scored by 18-year-old striker Josh Coburn (38′) and it was enough to give the Teessiders a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second-half was a totally different affair. West Brom came out like a whirlwind, tearing at Middlesbrough. They dominated play (74.1%) and fashioned seven shots at goal; four of these were on-target shots.

A goal always looked likely and, for The Baggies, it was a goal that came. It was scored by Grady Diangana (65′) who profited from a Kyle Bartley assist to bring Ismael’s men level.

Despite going looking for a winner, Diangana’s goal proved to be the last score of the game. It was a game that ended with a very creditable draw and a share of the points.

Here are three West Brom players who stood out for Valerian Ismael’s side in the 1-1 draw against a tough Middlesbrough outfit.

Kyle Bartley – WhoScored rating 7.56

Central defender Bartley didn’t start the game, instead he came on as an early substitute for Matthew Clarke. His presence on the field saw him contribute heavily in a hard-fought win against a battling Boro outfit.

He saw a lot of the ball (7.6%) and made 58 touches across the game. He also had three shots at goal – two of these being on target, His distribution (83%) was accurate and it was from his 39 accurate passes that he provided an assist for The Baggies’ only goal.

Defensively, he won all six of his headed contests, completed two passes and one clearance.

Conor Townsend – WhoScored rating 7.27

28-year-old Townsend played alongside Bartley in a West Brom back three against Boro. Like Bartley, he was another Baggie who had a solid game defensively.

He saw a lot of West Brom’s ball (8.7%) and was accurate in his distribution (73%), completing 38 passes – one of these ending as a chance. He also won six headers, made two clearances and one interception in what was a solid, all-round display.

Grady Diangana – WhoScored rating 7.18

West Brom fans have the exciting Diangana to thank for his goal and a share of the points at The Hawthorns. A lot of the game went through the fleet-footed former West Ham youngster.

He saw 6.9% of the ball as West Brom turned the screw. His distribution (83%) was accurate and he created one chance in the 33 completed passes that he made.

Data derived from the West Bromwich Albion vs Middlesbrough match profile on the WhoScored website.