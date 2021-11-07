Birmingham City entered yesterday’s game against Reading on the back of an impressive 3-0 win against Bristol City.

Birmingham’s big home win against the Robins was their third win on the trot and saw them in a midtable 13th position ahead of kickoff.

The first half was a story of dominant Reading possession (69.4%), the Berkshire-based outfit pressing forward at St Andrew’s. Birmingham City actually fashioned more shooting chances (6) than their visitors (4). It was from one of these that the Blues took an early lead – Scott Hogan (3′) hitting a quick opener.

The possession was more even in the second period, a definitely more open half with Birmingham (11) and Reading (10) creating 21 shots between them. Reading were the more accurate, four of their shots being on-target.

The Royals equalised through Jahmari Clarke (70′), the young striker only coming on at half-time for George Puscas. It proved to be an inspired substitution, Clarke popping up (82′) to score a second that saw Reading win 2-1 and claim all three points.

Here are three Birmingham City players whose performances let Lee Bowyer down in the 2-1 home loss.

Ivan Sunjic – WhoScored rating 5.74

25-year-old Croatian Sunjic was one Blues player who wasn’t at the races yesterday against Reading. He was substituted on 85 minutes as one of three Lee Bowyer changes.

He didn’t really get into the game. Although his distribution was accurate (88%), his passing game was low volume – he completed just 15 of his 17 passes. He was bested in both the tackles that he attempted and made just one clearance. Not one of his better games.

Harlee Dean – WhoScored rating 6.26

Central defender Dean played on the right of a back-three for Birmingham City in the Reading loss. He was another Blues player who didn’t have the strongest of games.

He won four headers from the eight that he contested and weighed in with three clearances and just one interception. Much is expected of Dean but, against the Royals, he just didn’t deliver convincingly.

Mitchell Roberts – WhoScored rating 6.28

Like fellow defender Dean, youngster Mitchell Roberts didn’t have the best of games in what was a disappointing display for the Blues. He saw a lot of the Birmingham possession (3%) but did very little with it.

His distribution (54%) was decidedly average, he only completed 13 passes in a low-volume passing game. He did win two tackles, made two clearances and one interception but it was;t his day yesterday.

Data derived from the Birmingham City vs Reading match profile on the WhoScored website