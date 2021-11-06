Huddersfield Town travel to Cardiff City in the Championship this weekend.

A sizeable 13 points separate 7th-placed Huddersfield Town and 21st-placed Cardiff. The Terriers are having a great start to the season as they finally look to get back on track after a couple of shaky seasons. The struggling Bluebirds saw Mick McCarthy sacked as manager of the club just under two weeks ago after a really poor start to the season – Steve Morison is now in charge as caretaker manager.

Carlos Corberan’s side have lost only one of their last five games, which was 3-0 away from home to table-toppers Bournemouth.

Morison’s side are winless in 10 games, with a 3-3 draw to Stoke City being their only point on the way – a game where they were three goals down at one stage.

Here we look at the latest Huddersfield Town team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Speaking to the Terriers’ media, boss Corberan provided an injury update.

Jonathan Hogg and Duane Holmes are being assessed after being subbed off against Peterborough United in midweek.

The Spaniard also confirmed that goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is back in training after his injury.

According to Yorkshire Live, Alex Vallejo has started to train individually, but is not yet ready to join back up with the squad and will miss the Cardiff City clash.

There were no more new injury concerns other than the already side-lined players.

Predicted XI

Nicholls (GK)

Pearson

Lees

Colwill

Thomas

High

O’Brien

Toffolo

Koroma

Ward

Sinani

A couple changes should be expected due to the knocks that Hogg and Homes picked up.

Danny Ward should keep his place having scored in Huddersfield’s 1-1 draw to Peterborough in midweek, however Fraizer Campbell will be itching to get on the pitch.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon, with audio match passes available to UK residents, and video match passes available to overseas fans on the Huddersfield Town official website.