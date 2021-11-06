Nottingham Forest will be aiming for three points against Preston this weekend, having failed to win any of their last three matches.

The Reds came from behind to secure a point against Sheffield United in midweek. Forest were arguably the better side – but with so many missed chances a draw seemed like a fair result.

Having taken their foot of the gas, Steve Cooper’s side sit 17th in the league. However, a win this weekend could see Forest move to within three points of the play-offs going into the international break.

Team news

Max Lowe is set to return to the starting line-up having been ineligible to play against Sheffield United. Lewis Grabban could also return to the starting line-up, after scoring the equaliser last time out.

Loic Mbe Soh and Jordi Osei-Tutu are both sidelined through injury.

Predicted XI

Brice Samba

Max Lowe

Scott Mckenna

Tobias Figueiredo

Joe Worrall

Djed Spence

Jack Colback

Ryan Yates

Phillip Zinckernagel

Brennan Johnson

Lewis Grabban

Performances have been impressive from Forest in recent weeks, so there isn’t too much that needs changing. Despite being named man of the match last game, James Garner could be replaced by Jack Colback – who featured as a left wing-back last game, in the absence of Lowe.

With Lyle Taylor gaining criticism for his performances, it seems likely he will return to the bench once again. Grabban will be well rested having only played 27 minutes on Tuesday night, and will reclaim his starting spot up top.

Transfer speculation seems to be circling around Joao Carvalho, with Forest’s record signing yet to make an appearance under Cooper. It will be interesting to see if the former Benfica man will have any role to play this weekend.