Charlton Athletic currently sit 18th in League One after 16 games.

The Addicks have had a very poor start to the the 2021/22 campaign, but since the recent sacking of Nigel Adkins things are looking brighter for the 2018/19 League One play-off winners.

At the beginning of the season, Charlton fans were very hopeful of pushing for promotion as owner Thomas Sandgaard claimed that they were going to ‘blow it out of the division’ after narrowly missing out on the play-off spots last season. However, the sense of optimism around The Valley quickly faded away, with Adkins being sacked with his side sat in the relegation places with only two wins in 13 games.

Johnnie Jackson is the man currently at the helm and is beginning to get the Addicks back on track – the former Charlton player has had a superb start to life as caretaker manager with his side are currently unbeaten in three matches.

In their last game Charlton managed to salvage a point late on against high-flyers Rotherham United and currently find themselves in 18th position, but where were they at this stage of their promotion-winning season in 2018/19?

Current Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer was at the helm during the promotion-winning season.

Charlton beat Sunderland in the play-off final thanks to a last minute goal from centre-back Patrick Bauer.

Bowyer’s side picked up 88 points and finished in 3rd, and after 16 games of the season Charlton sat in 8th position – just three points outside they play-off spots.

Charlton’s 16th game of the season was a 2-0 win against Doncaster Rovers, a side who they met and beat again in the play-off semi final.

It remains unlikely that Charlton will make up ground and get promoted this season after the disappointing start they’ve had.

The Addicks are back in League One action against Burton Albion after the international break.