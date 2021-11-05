Barnsley have no new injuries going into this weekend’s relegation six-pointer against Hull City. However, they will still be without two important players.

Barnsley host fellow relegation candidates Hull City at Oakwell and it’s already shaping up to be a must-win game for both sides.

Barnsley go into the game off the back of a huge 2-1 victory against fellow strugglers Derby County in midweek. On the other hand, Hull City were subject to a 1-0 defeat against West Brom on Wednesday evening.

Barnsley have had a very poor start to the season, finding themselves currently sat in 22nd spot but things are starting to look brighter for the Tykes after the sacking of Markus Schopp. Joseph Laumann is at the helm for the time being and with a win in his first game, he’ll certainly be looking to build on that against the Tigers as a win could possibly see his side escape out of the bottom three.

Team news

Laumann reported on Friday that his side face no new injuries going into Saturday’s game, but both Carlton Morris and Aapo Halme remain on the sidelines.

25-year-old Morris has been out with a knee injury since mid-August.

Laumann earlier revealed that the former Norwich City attacker is back in training and will be available for selection after the international break, saying:

“He is training with the group and could not start, but could be in the squad and getting some game time and be ready for that. Even this weekend, but we will see. At the minute, we are thinking about getting him fully fit after the international break.”

As for Finnish defender Halme, he has been out since September and still isn’t training. It is said that the Tykes hope to reintegrate him after the international break.

Predicted XI

(3-4-3)

Collins (GK)

Andersen

Helik

Moon

Brittain

Iseka

Benson

Styles

Gomes

Adeboyejo

Woodrow