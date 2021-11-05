Alan Nixon has revealed that the Easdale brothers a the latest bidders at Derby County, and that they’re ‘serious rivals’ to Chris Kirchner.

Derby County’s search for a buyer rumbles on.

But the club isn’t short of options – there’s been plenty of names linked with a takeover and last month, American businessman Kirchner shot to the front of the queue.

He penned an open letter to Rams fans and attended Derby County’s home defeat to Blackburn Rovers, but now The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that brothers James and Sandy Easdale are the latest to throw their hat in the ring, and that they could prove to be a serious threat to Kirchner’s prospective takeover.

Derby County. Latest official bidders are the Easdale brothers from Scotland. Ex Rangers shareholders. Allied with Far East money. Serious rivals to Chris Kirchner. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 5, 2021

The Scottish brothers made their fortune in the constriction business.

As per a report from The Sun, the Easdale brothers are backed by Malaysian wealth and have a fortune of over £750million.

Furthermore, the pair used to be shareholders at Scottish club Rangers and The Sun mentions that they have loose links to Mike Ashley, though Nixon says he doesn’t believe that Ashley is part of their prospective Derby County bid.

Kirchner was the first to make a significant bid to take control at Derby County but now it looks like he could be rivalled by the Easdale brothers, which is obviously good news for the club.

They entered into administration in September and already they seem to have a selection of serious candidates to take over at the club, and two apparent front-runners in Kirchner and the Easdale brothers.

On the pitch, Derby County travel to Millwall on Saturday afternoon.