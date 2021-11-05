Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has stated in an interview with Teesside Live that injuries are not an excuse for the goals his side have conceded.

Middlesbrough have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship and are hoping to get back on track when they face West Brom on Saturday.

Manager Neil Warnock will be scratching his head as to how to combat his sides lack of competency ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

Against Luton earlier this week they went a goal up and ended the first-half a goal ahead. However, five second-half minutes saw their opponents score three goals with the game ending in a 3-1 loss for Warnock’s side.

Speaking to Teesside Live the Boro boss said they had conceded ‘absolutely terrible goals’ throughout the campaign.

Middlesbrough have suffered somewhat of a defensive injury crisis in recent weeks though. Dael Fry, Grant Hall, Anfernee Dijskteel, Marc Bola, and Darnell Fisher have all been out injured, leaving only 34-year-old Lee Peltier and 36-year-old Sol Bamba as their only fit defenders.

Midfielders Jonny Howson and Paddy McNair have had to fill in where necessary, but Warnock doesn’t blame their injury nightmare on their lack of ability to keep the opposition from scoring easy goals.

“We conceded these kinds of goals when we had a full squad, so we can’t just say it’s because of the injuries.

“I can accept it’s been a factor, but we’ve got to try and eliminate mistakes and try and show them what you want them to do in certain situations and hope they come away from it and do it.”

Anfernee Dijksteel is back after two months out now and is likely to keep his place against Valerien Ismael’s side tomorrow. Hall, Fry and Bola are also back in light training but this weekend may come too soon for the trio. Fisher is a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the entirety of the rest of the campaign.