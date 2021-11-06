Peterborough United welcome Fulham to the Weston Homes Stadium this Saturday, as they aim to further distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Posh will be looking to build on their latest draw in midweek, after picking up a point at home to play-off chasing Huddersfield Town.

The Cambridgeshire side go into this weekend’s game sat 20th in the Championship, just four points above the relegation zone following Barnsley’s latest win. Home form will be a major factor over the course of the season if they are to remain in the second tier, with Darren Ferguson’s men picking up 80% of their points this campaign at London Road.

However, they’ll be facing a Fulham side brimming with confidence – the Cottagers are currently on a five-game winning streak, with their previous game concluding as a 7-0 thrashing of Blackburn Rovers.

Team news

Posh have seemingly picked up no fresh problems since their midweek game, and are left still dealing from pre-existing injuries in the squad. Striker Jack Marriott is still expected to be out until the end of January with a major hamstring issue.

Young forward Ricky-Jade Jones and summer signing Joel Randall remain sidelined, however both should be back in contention after the upcoming international break.

Unfortunately for Ferguson, he’ll be without both experienced and versatile defender Nathan Thompson, who picked up his fifth booking of the season against the Terriers. This will be a huge blow for the home side, who are set to come up against one of the strongest attacks in the league.

The formation is expected to remain the same for Posh (predominantly down to Thompson’s absence), with defender Frankie Kent returning to the starting XI after a period on the bench. Fans should anticipate Jonson Clarke-Harris to start up-front, following his 84th minute equaliser on Tuesday night.

Ex-Colchester attacker Kwame Poku may also be in contention, as a reward for a strong display off the bench against Huddersfield, but his selection will undoubtedly be unlikely.

Predicted Posh XI: Cornell; Kent, Edwards, Beevers; Ward, Taylor, Norburn, Burrows; Szmodics, Dembélé; Clarke-Harris