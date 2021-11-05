Swansea City are sizing up a January loan swoop for Manchester City starlet James McAtee, according to reports.

McAtee, 19, has been in stunning form for Manchester City’s youth sides so far this season.

The attack-minded midfielder has put in a string of thoroughly impressive displays for the Citizens’ U23s and UEFA U19s, also making his senior debut in their 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup.

Now, it has been claimed that Swansea City are eyeing a loan swoop.

As reported by Wales Online, Russell Martin’s Swans are sizing up a January loan move for McAtee.

It is said that the South Wales outfit showed an interest in recruiting McAtee in the summer and Manchester City are now keen to give the young talent some senior experience.

Starring at youth level

McAtee has been in fine goalscoring form so far this season.

Operating as a central midfielder or attacking midfielder, the Salford-born starlet has scored 15 goals in 15 games this season, also chipping in with three assists. His 15 goals so far include three hat-tricks, two of which came in back-to-back Premier League 2 games against Blackburn Rovers and Manchester United.

The perfect move for McAtee?

Russell Martin has implemented an attractive style of play since his arrival earlier this summer.

Swansea’s possession-based tactics could make a switch to South Wales the perfect move for McAtee, giving him the chance to pick up experience in senior football and test himself in the Championship while playing a similar style to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.