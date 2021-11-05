Stoke City youngster Adam Porter has sealed a loan move to National League club Altrincham, it has been confirmed.

Porter, 19, has been in and around the first-team at times this season as he bids to make the step up from Stoke City’s youth academy.

The young midfielder made his debut for Michael O’Neill’s Potters earlier this season, playing 70 minutes in a 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup. He started once again in the next round as the Championship side defeated League One Doncaster Rovers 2-0.

Now, after picking up more game time with Stoke City’s U23s, it has been confirmed that Porter has left on loan.

The club confirmed on Friday afternoon that National League side Altrincham have secured a loan deal for Porter, bringing him in on a four-week youth loan.

The move will give the versatile youngster the chance to pick up more senior experience away from Stoke, so it will be interesting to see how he fares with the National League outfit.

The situation at Altrincham

The Robins currently sit in 10th place in the National League after 13 games.

Managed by former Nantwich Town boss Phil Parkinson, who was named their first full-time manager after four years with the club earlier this year, Altrincham have won six, drawn one and lost six so far this season.

Next up for the club is an FA Cup clash with Gateshead, so it will be interesting to see if Porter is handed his debut.