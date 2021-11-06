Bristol City travel to Coventry City in the Championship this afternoon.

Bristol City come into this tie in 19th-place on 19 points, while Coventry City are flying high in 4th-place on 27 points. The Robins haven’t really got into a rhythm yet so far this season and are eight points adrift of the relegation zone, however the Sky Blues have blown everyone away with their sensational start to the season.

Nigel Pearson’s side have lost four of their last five league games, with their 2-1 win at home to Barnsley being their only points gained in that time.

Considering they are so high up in the table, Mark Robins’ side have been on questionable form, having also won just one of their last five games, but with two losses and two draws to complement that.

Here we look at the latest Bristol City team news ahead of this weekend.

Team news

Young forward Tommy Conway and midfielder Joe Williams will be available for selection having returned to training this week.

After suffering a concussion in the Robins’ defeat to West Brom, Nathan Baker will not be available as he continues his recovery.

The away side will also be without Robbie Cundy, Andy King and Antoine Semenyo who have still not recovered from their existing injuries.

Matty James is being assessed after picking up a knock in the 3-0 defeat away to Birmingham City in midweek, but should be available.

Read the full match preview on the Bristol City website.

Predicted XI

Bentley (GK)

Tanner

Kalas

Atkinson

Vyner

Dasilva

Bakinson

Massengo

James

Martin

Wells

Should this be the line-up, it will see Pearson make just one change to his side that lost on Tuesday – Han-Noah Massengo for Andreas Weimann.

The club have confirmed that Pearson will not be in attendance of their clash tomorrow due to illness. Assistant manager Curtis Fleming will instead take charge of the team against the Sky Blues.

The game kicks off at 3:00pm on Saturday and video match passes will not be available on iFollow. Audio passes are instead available to buy on the official Bristol City website.