Wigan Athletic loan man Curtis Tilt has insisted he is remaining focused on on-pitch matters amid speculation about his future.

Tilt, 30, is in his second season on loan with Wigan Athletic.

He joined the club on an initial half-season in the summer of 2020 before his spell was extending to the end of the season. Then, Tilt returned to the Latics once again ahead of this season, joining on a season-long deal.

Now, the Jamaican centre-back has moved to shed light on his future, insisting his sole focus is on-pitch matters.

As quoted by Wigan Today, Tilt stated that he is taking his loan spell “block by block”, adding that the decisions over his transfer fate are not down to him.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m still just concentrating on the games, and I’ll leave everything else in the hands of other people.

“It’s other people who have the power to make those decisions, not me. Whatever happens on that score will happen.

“I’m just taking it block my block – the first target was to get into the team, and the next target will take us to January. If the clubs want to talk, then fine, but I’m just happy to do my talking on the field.”

Tilt’s recent form

After a run of six games as an unused substitute, Tilt started in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion, in which he netted the second goal after James McClean’s opener.

The centre-back was on the scoresheet once again earlier this week. Tilt, starting for a second consecutive game, scored the winner as Leam Richardson’s side fought back from 2-0 down to defeat Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Now, Tilt will be pushing to maintain his spot in the starting XI as the Latics look to stay at the top of the table.