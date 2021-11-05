Middlesbrough are set to face West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough made four changes for their game against Luton after defeat to Birmingham the week prior, but it didn’t quite go to plan.

After a 2-0 defeat at home to the Blues, they looked to bounce back against Luton, only to collapse in the second-half after going a goal to the good. They lost the game 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.

It doesn’t get any easier for Middlesbrough, who will be looking to stop the rot away at West Brom, before the upcoming two week international break.

Boro go into the game in 14th position, after six wins, three draws and seven defeats. However, a win could take them as high as eighth depending on other results.

Here is how we expect Middlesbrough to line up against West Brom at the weekend:

GK – Luke Daniels

RB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Sol Bamba

CB – Paddy McNair

LB – Lee Peltier

CDM – Jonny Howson

CDM – James Lea Siliki

RM – Isaiah Jones

CAM – Martin Payero

LM – Onel Hernandez

ST – Andraz Sporar

We expect to see Middlesbrough make a further three changes from the side that lost to Luton on Tuesday evening.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki has impressed in training according to manager Neil Warnock and has been labelled ‘the obvious solution’ to combat Matt Crooks’ suspension.

Whereas further forwards, Martin Payero is set to start and we expect youngster Josh Coburn to drop out despite getting on the scoresheet against the Hatters.

We also expect Lee Peltier to come in at left-back to shore up the defence; Marcus Tavernier to be dropped after a weak showing last time out.