Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed long-term absentee Scott Wharton is in contention for a return to the first-team against Sheffield United.

Wharton, 23, has been out of action since December 2020 after suffering an Achilles injury in Blackburn Rovers’ 2-2 draw with eventual promotion-winners Brentford.

Since then, the academy graduate has been working his way back to full fitness. In recent weeks, he has stepped up his recovery with appearances for the U23s, playing three times this season.

Now, ahead of Rovers’ clash with Sheffield United, Mowbray has revealed the centre-back is in contention for a return to the squad.

As quoted by Lancs Live, the Blackburn Rovers manager stated Wharton “has to be in contention” amid an injury worry to Daniel Ayala and the suspension of Jean Paul van Hecke.

Here’s what Mowbray had to say on the long-term absentee:

“I think he has to be in contention.

“He played the other night against Crystal Palace. He says he feels fine.

“You see with Joe Rankin-Costello that they’re not really ready to play in the first team yet because they haven’t played enough minutes. Scott will fall into that category.

“I don’t know if you watch the 23s games, I do, and he’s a little bit off where he should be because he’s been out for so long, it’s such a bad injury, and yet he’s a warrior and he will be in contention, we’ll wait and see.”

A long road to recovery

Given just how long Wharton has been out, it could be a risk bringing him straight in from the start. However, Mowbray’s “warrior” at the back has said he feels ready, so it will be interesting to see if he’s involved.

Rovers head into this weekend’s tie off the back of a 7-0 loss to Fulham and will be determined to put on a better defensive display against Sheffield United.

Whether or not that backline includes Wharton or not, it awaits to be seen, but fans will be demanding a better performance after their midweek collapse.