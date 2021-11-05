Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing has revealed to The Star that he wants to stay at Hillsborough beyond his current loan period.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in the midfielder on a season-long loan from Championship club Middlesbrough. Since then he has played in 13 of his side’s 16 League One fixtures.

He was seen as surplus to requirements at his parent club. Boro boss Neil Warnock allowed three central midfielders to leave the club, with Sam Morsy and George Saville joining Ipswich Town and Millwall on permanent deals, with Wing joining the Owls temporarily.

He brought in Matt Crooks from Rotherham United, Martin Payero from Atletico Banfield, and James Lea Siliki on loan from Rennes as replacements.

With these options at Warnock’s disposal, it is unlikely Wing would be in Middlesbrough’s plans for the future and the 26-year-old knows as much.

“I haven’t heard from Neil,” he said, “I don’t know if he’s my greatest fan.”

He went on to say that although many believed he had one year remaining on his Middlesbrough contract, that isn’t the case. Wing revealed that the extension has to be put into effect by the club and so he could end up as a free agent come the end of the season.

But he stated that he wants to continue his stay at Hillsborough beyond the summer.

“That year extension has to get exercised by Middlesbrough so we don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.