Luton Town have reunited with former player Kevin Pilkington, who joins Nathan Jones’ backroom team as goalkeeper coach.

The Hatters have reunited with another one of their former players, with Kevin Pilkington confirmed as the club’s new goalkeeper coach.

He becomes the second former Luton Town player to return to the club in a coaching capacity in recent weeks. Alan McCormack, who played for the club from 2017 to 2019, took up a role as an academy coach towards the tail end of last month.

Now, it has been confirmed that Pilkington is back at the club, coming in to take up the role of goalkeeper coach.

His return to Kenilworth Road comes a little over a month after he departed fellow Championship side Barnsley. Pilkington had been with the Tykes since 2019 before moving on in October.

Now, in his third spell with Luton Town, Pilkington will be looking to help Simon Sluga, James Shea, Harry Isted and the next generation of goalkeepers further their development.

Previous spells

Pilkington first linked up with the Hatters in 2009, joining on loan from Notts County before returning for a second spell in the summer of 2010, this time joining on a permanent basis.

He remained with the club until February 2012, when he moved back to Notts County. Across his time with Luton Town, Pilkington featured in 20 games, helping keep a decent total of nine clean sheets in the process.