Birmingham City have confirmed the departure of midfielder Adam Clayton on their official club website.

Clayton, 32, joined Birmingham City in the summer of 2020.

The midfielder managed 16 appearances for the Blues last season but has not featured in a single matchday squad in the 2021/22 campaign, with his last appearance for the club coming in a 1-1 draw with Coventry City in January of this year.

Now, it has been confirmed that his time at St. Andrew’s has come to an end.

As announced on the club’s official website, Clayton’s contract has been ended after the relevant parties came to a mutual agreement.

The former Middlesbrough and Leeds United man’s contract was set to expire at the end of the current campaign, but an early termination frees him to search for a new club outside of the transfer window.

Plenty of EFL pedigree

Wherever Clayton ends up next, he will bring bags of Football League experience with him.

Since making his way into the senior game after coming through Manchester City’s youth academy, Clayton has played over 300 games in the Championship.

The Manchester-born midfielder has spent time on the books with Carlisle United (loan), Leeds United, Peterborough United (loan), MK Dons (loan) and Huddersfield Town over the course of his career, but his most notable stint came with Middlesbrough.

Clayton’s time at the Riverside Stadium spanned from 2014 to 2020, playing a hefty 241 times. In the process, he scored one goal and provided seven assists, also helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2016.