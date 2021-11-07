Sunderland sit 5th in League One currently after three defeats on the bounce has placed an obstacle in the way of manager Lee Johnson’s promotion push.

It is still early days, but the Black Cats look destined to finish at least inside the top six once again in the third tier – this would make it three times in four years. The first coming in 2018/19 where Sunderland fell in the last minute of the final and more recently in 2020/21 which saw the Wearsiders fail to make it through the semi-finals.

Now, 15 games into the 2021/22 campaign, how does Sunderland’s start compare to the 2018/19 play-off season?

A finish fit for a King

The 15th game in the 2018/19 season saw Sunderland convincingly brush aside a poor Southend United squad who would end up surviving due to a final day win over Sunderland.

The 3-0 win over Southend saw captain George Honeyman and fan favourites Chris Maguire and Aiden McGeady get on the score-sheet. Maguire, known as the ‘King’ among the North East fanbase, earned himself Goal of the Month award with his strike just after half-time.

The victory saw Sunderland sitting pretty in third position, only three points off league leaders Portsmouth with a game in hand and superior goal difference.

Then manager Jack Ross would go on to guide Sunderland to two Wembley trips that year, the Checkatrade Trophy final defeat against Pompey and the play-off final defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Ross remained as Sunderland manager until October 2019 when on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Lincoln and with the club sat sixth after 11 games, Ross was dismissed. Ross now is at the helm of Hibernian and they sit fifth in Scotland.

Third time lucky?

Eliminating the freak season that was 2019/20, should Sunderland finish in the play-off spots again this year it will be a third time in just as many years.

There are major differences in Sunderland now with new ownership and a totally refreshed squad. At times this year they really have played with some true identity so it’s really anyone’s say on where they will end up come May next year.

One thing’s certain though, Sunderland fans will be desperate to claim one of the automatic spots up for grabs.

Up next for Sunderland in the league is a home clash v Ipswich Town, a team who began slowly, but with just two defeats in their past ten league outings they have risen to 9th and look like real promotion candidates.