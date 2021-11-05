Sheffield Wednesday loan man Theo Corbeanu has said he wants to stay at Hillsborough beyond January amid rumours of a winter recall.

Corbeanu, 19, has endured a challenging start to life on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

Before the midweek meeting with Sunderland, the Canadian starlet had made only five League One appearances, all of which had come off the bench. His lone start came in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win over Newcastle United’s U23s.

However, Darren Moore handed Corbeanu his first start against the Black Cats on Tuesday night. It proved to be a great decision, with the Wednesday loan man scoring one and assisting another in the important 3-0 win.

In recent weeks, there have been reports circulating stating that parent club Wolves could look to recall Corbeanu in January.

Now though, as quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the youngster has made his stance clear on his future at Hillsborough. When asked if he wanted to stay with Sheffield Wednesday beyond January, Corbeanu replied: “Of course. That’s the goal.