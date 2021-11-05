Sheffield Wednesday loan man Theo Corbeanu issues firm stance on future amid Wolves recall rumours
Sheffield Wednesday loan man Theo Corbeanu has said he wants to stay at Hillsborough beyond January amid rumours of a winter recall.
Corbeanu, 19, has endured a challenging start to life on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.
Before the midweek meeting with Sunderland, the Canadian starlet had made only five League One appearances, all of which had come off the bench. His lone start came in a 3-0 EFL Trophy win over Newcastle United’s U23s.
However, Darren Moore handed Corbeanu his first start against the Black Cats on Tuesday night. It proved to be a great decision, with the Wednesday loan man scoring one and assisting another in the important 3-0 win.
In recent weeks, there have been reports circulating stating that parent club Wolves could look to recall Corbeanu in January.
Now though, as quoted by The Yorkshire Post, the youngster has made his stance clear on his future at Hillsborough. When asked if he wanted to stay with Sheffield Wednesday beyond January, Corbeanu replied: “Of course. That’s the goal.
“I came here on a season long-loan and that is what I want. I want to stay here for the season. I want to prove myself here.
“I want to do my best every time I step onto the pitch.
“There is a very good changing room here for me to flourish. Obviously, being the youngest here, I feel new to everything and I am getting used to all the guys but they are a wonderful group.”
What now for Corbeanu?
After a strong display and an emphatic statement on his future, it will be interesting to see if Corbeanu can kick on with Wednesday.
Wolves will still have the recall clause in place if his situation doesn’t improve, but his performance against Sunderland will surely see his chances of nailing down a starting spot improve.
Next up for Corbeanu and Sheffield Wednesday is an FA Cup clash with League One high-flyers Plymouth Argyle. It marks a tough test for the Owls as they look to kick on and secure back-to-back wins after a run of draws.