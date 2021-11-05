Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has revealed the club held “conversations” with defender Scott Dann during the summer transfer window.

Dann, 34, was a free agent during the summer window after being let go by Crystal Palace at the end of his contract.

Following his release, the experienced centre-back was heavily linked with both Birmingham City (The Sun on Sunday, 08.08.21, pg. 67) and Bournemouth.

He ended up joining Reading, but a fresh insight has now emerged on Birmingham’s pursuit.

As quoted by Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has admitted that Dann was “mentioned” as a summer target and “conversations” even took place.

Bowyer went on to praise Dann, who spent two years with the Blues from 2009 to 2011. Here’s what he had to say:

“Scott Dann was someone that got mentioned to us.

“We had some conversations with him but he is at Reading now.

“I like Scott, I know what he is like as a pro, as a player and what he does on the pitch. He is a good lad but he ended up going to Reading and is a Reading player.”

This weekend’s meeting

Birmingham City’s attentions are now on Dann’s side Reading, with the Royals travelling to St. Andrew’s ahead of their tie on Saturday afternoon.

The two sides come into the clash with differing form. The Blues have bounced back from a terrible run of form to win three on the bounce and will be determined to make it four against Reading.

As for Veljko Paunovic’s Royals, injuries have ripped through their squad, leaving them seriously light on depth. They head into the game off the back of four consecutive losses, so it awaits to be seen if they can turn the tide against in-form Birmingham City.