Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero is set to start against West Brom on Saturday, according to The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough were without the Argentine in midweek as they succumbed to back-to-back defeats at the hands of Luton Town.

The game ended in a 3-1 loss and left Middlesbrough in 14th in the Championship table ahead of the clash with West Brom.

Payero missed the game due to ‘fatigue’ according to manager Neil Warnock, but the player has been training this week in preparation to face the Baggies.

Prior to the Luton defeat, the 23-year-old had played 90 minutes in all four of the previous games. He was starting to find consistency in his game and had created a strong midfield partnership with Matt Crooks.

However, with Crooks now set to miss tomorrow’s game through suspension, Payero’s return has come at the perfect time.

The report states that he is ‘set to return to Middlesbrough’s starting side’, suggesting he will play from the off against West Brom.

Elsewhere, Warnock gave an update on other injured players in a recent interview with Middlesbrough’s official site.

He said that defensive trio Dael Fry, Grant Hall, and Marc Bola are nearing returns, although this could be on the other side of the up and coming international break.

Thoughts

Payero has been one of Boro’s standout performers in recent weeks and so it will be good to have him back in contention.

The Teessiders will want their number 10 to continue his fine form and help to cause an upset at the Hawthorns tomorrow.