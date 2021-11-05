West Brom manager Valerien Ismael says Kean Bryan’s injury ‘could be bad’ after the defender was withdrawn from the midweek win over Hull City with a knee injury.

Bryan, 25, was a man in demand over the summer.

The former Sheffield United man was linked with a host of clubs but landed at West Brom late in the summer transfer window.

Since, the defender has featured three times in the Championship. It took him a while to reach match fitness and before starting the game against Hull City in midweek, he’d only featured twice off the bench.

And just 40 minutes into his first start for the Baggies, Bryan was forced off with a knee injury. Speaking to wba.co.uk ahead of West Brom’s weekend clash v Middlesbrough, Ismael offered this update on Bryan:

“Unfortunately, it looks like it could be a bad injury.

“We don’t know yet because we need to get some more scans in to make sure we know exactly what is going on with his knee.

“We’re concerned about the injury, but we just need to wait and see what the scans come back with. Hopefully it won’t be as bad as we expected.”

The Baggies currently sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table.

Their 1-0 win at home to Hull City on Wednesday night was their third-straight win at home – all without conceding – but it’s their away form that keeps them from breaking into the top two.

West Brom have lost their last three on the road but will be hoping that home advantage gives them the edge over Neil Warnock’s Boro this weekend, who go into the game in 14th-place of the table.

Boro have lost their last two in the Championship after going on a run of three-straight wins.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.