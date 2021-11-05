Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he’s “pretty sure” the Lions would be interested in a permanent move for Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard if the opportunity presented itself.

Ballard, 22, has made a strong impression in the early stages of his loan spell with Millwall, successfully stepping up to the Championship level.

The Arsenal loanee has spent spells in League Two and League One in recent seasons and has nailed down a starting spot with Gary Rowett’s side. So far, he has featured in 15 Championship games, only missing his first match against Reading in midweek.

Now, Millwall boss Rowett has revealed the club’s stance over a possible permanent move for the Northern Ireland international.

As quoted by London News Online, the Millwall boss stated that he’s “pretty sure” the club would be interested in a permanent deal if the opportunity arose.

Ballard’s situation at Arsenal

The Stevenage-born centre-back sees his contract with the Gunners expire at the end of the current season.

However, London News Online’s report states the Premier League side are expected to trigger an extension option in his deal, which would rule out the chance of him leaving for nothing.

Ballard is yet to make his first-team debut for the club, finding most of his game time with the U18s and U23s. Across the two sides, Ballard has played a combined amount of 54 times for the young Gunners.

In the meantime…

For now though, the focus will be on matters at The Den.

Millwall are well within the chasing pack after 16 games, sitting in 9th place as it stands. Rowett’s side are only one point away from the play-offs, so it awaits to be seen if they can keep up their decent form of late as they look to break into the top-six.