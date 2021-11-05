Championship clubs are keeping an eye on Bodo/Glimt shot-stopper Nikita Haikin, according to reports.

Haikin, 26, has been linked with a move to England having established himself as a key player for Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

The Russian shot-stopper, who started his career in England, is said to be attracting interest from a host of Championship and Premier League sides.

A report from Football Insider has claimed top-flight pair Norwich City and Watford are keeping a keen eye on Haikin, while “multiple” Championship clubs are also eyeing him up.

Thursday’s report stated that the Canaries, the Hornets and Championship teams were set to be in attendance of the Europa Conference League clash between Roma and Bodo/Glimt, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

It awaits to be seen if the rumours develop into anything more serious in the coming months, with Haikin not short of admirers.

Who is Haikin?

Born in Netanya, Israel, Haikin is a Russian shot-stopper who has been plying his trade in Norway since March 2019.

He has played in multiple countries over the course of his career and has featured at youth level for Russia on a number of occasions.

Career to date

As said before Haikin spent time in England as a youngster, enduring spells in Chelsea, Portsmouth and Reading’s youth academies before leaving to join Portuguese side Nacional in 2013.

Over the next five years, he would spend time with Spanish outfit Marbella, Russian teams Mordovia and Kuban Krasnodar and Israeli teams Bnei Yehuda and Hapoel Kfar Saba.

Since joining Bodo/Glimt in March 2019, Haikin has played 63 times, keeping four clean sheets.