Hull City boss Grant McCann has urged Keane Lewis-Potter to remain at the club amid rumoured interest from the likes of Brentford and West Ham.

Lewis-Potter, 20, burst onto the scene last season when he scored 13 goals and grabbed five assists in his 43 League One outings.

He helped fire the Tigers to an immediate return to the Championship and has this season featured in all 16 of his side’s league fixtures, scoring two and assisting as many.

Since, both Brentford and West Ham have been linked with a potential January move for the Englishman – a report from TEAMtalk last month back the Hammers to make a January move, whilst The Athletic have suggested that Brentford remain interested after having a summer bid rejected.

Now speaking to Hull Live, Hull City boss McCann has had his say on Lewis-Potter’s situation:

“We feel that he’s learning and developing here, and the last thing Keano probably needed at the present time in his career was to go somewhere and not play football.

“He’s playing every single week in the Championship, he’s getting better all the time.”

Hull City currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table. McCann has been coming under serious scrutiny of late for how his side are faring upon their return to the Championship but Lewis-Potter has been a saving grace.

The youngster is a product of the club’s youth academy and despite a slow start to this season, looks to have a bright future in the game.

For Hull, they’ll be hoping to keep him for at least the remainder of this season in their fight against relegation.

But Brentford or West Ham could yet launch a January bid for the attacker and it could prove both difficult for the player and his club to turn down if the money is right.

Up next for Hull City is a trip to Barnsley this weekend.